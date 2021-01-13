Montoursville -- Sarah M. Young, 87, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 7, 1933 in Bennettsville, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Archie and Ethel Lee (Sanders) Bruce.

Sarah attended Sojourner Truth Church and was always available to anyone to talk and counsel them. She volunteered at the American Rescue Workers and enjoyed crossword puzzles and puzzles.

Surviving are a son Perry Bruce (Tiffany Harman) of Williamsport, a grandson she raised Kayim Boyce, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a sister Maggie Stokes of Philadelphia.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sarah will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 19 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will be held in Montoursville Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Sanders Mortuary.

