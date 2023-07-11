Linden, Pa. — Sarah J. Hill, 88, of Linden passed away on Friday July 7, 2023 at Jersey Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the loving wife of the late William H. Hill.

Born March 1, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Helen (Kilpatrick) Schlee. Sarah was employed at both Carole Hockman and Weldon’s for many years until her retirement.

She was a faithful member of Newberry Church of Christ. Sarah enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. She loved listening to Don Williams music.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Feerrar (Dennis) of Sugarloaf; a granddaughter, Betsy Jo Baggs (Justin) of Mt. Top; two sisters, Clara Williamson of Linden and June Davis of Jersey Shore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Michael Feerrar and three siblings, William Schlee, Shirley Hill, and Leonard Schlee.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sarah will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Twp. Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sarah’s name to Newberry Church of Christ, 822 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Sarah’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

