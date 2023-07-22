Turbotville, Pa. — Sarah Irene Watson, 83, of Anthony Twp., Turbotville, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at her home.

Born September 27, 1939 in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Edna Mae (Weaver) Lohr. On October 16, 1960, she married Warren E. Watson and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage until his passing on January 12, 2013.

Irene was a 1959 graduate of Penns Valley High School. She worked at Chef Boyardee in Milton for 33 years. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was also a member of the Jolly Bunch. Irene loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors on her property with her flowers or on her swing in the woods. She also loved to travel.

She is survived by her brother, Allen Lohr, of Aaronsburg, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Lohr.

There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, with her pastor, Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial will be held privately at Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Irene’s memory be made to either Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772 or the Warrior Run Fire Company Ambulance Fund, PO Box 8 Watsontown PA 17777.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

