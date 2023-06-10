Williamsport, Pa. — Sarah D. Musser, 95, of Williamsport passed away at home on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

She was born at home in South Williamsport on January 20, 1928, a daughter to the late John and Anna Maria (Raniero) DeRubertis.

Sarah was a 1945 South Williamsport High School Graduate, and a 1946 graduate of Miss Wheaton’s Commercial School.

Sarah was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Williamsport. She worked at Stroehman Bro’s Co. from 1946-1957 in the Bread Division office, then worked for Jones & Laughlin Steel Co. for 20 years. While there, she started as a secretary in the Sales department before moving to the Production department where she focused on order entry and inventory before retiring as the Production Planner in 1977. After her retirement, Sarah worked for Shopvac from 1978-1980 in customer service before finally ending her working career at the Lycoming County Veterans Affairs office where she worked part-time for 15 years until 2000.

She married Myron C. Musser on May 18, 2002, and they celebrated 10 years together before his passing on Feb. 13, 2013.

She is survived by her step daughter, Suzann Nyman; step son, Edward Musser; step grandchildren, Timothy and Todd Rider, Amanda Rider-Carchi, Chris, Michael, and Robert Musser, Brandi Lezon, Thomas, David, and Calvin Musser; as well as cousins Nicolina Murray, Maria Teresa Sassano, and caregiver Mary Jo Raniero.

In addition to her parents and husband Myron, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 10 years, Howard Sheppard; brother Pasquale "Patsy" DeRubertis; and step son R. Stephen Musser.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport PA 17701, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with Rev. John J. Chmil officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.