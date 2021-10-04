Picture Rocks -- Sarah Alice "GG" Opp, 91, formerly of Picture Rocks, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, where she lived, on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Born September 17, 1930 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Ides and Viola (Kepner) Evans.

Sarah was a graduate of Muncy High School, Class of 1948. She was employed at the former Sprout-Waldron in Muncy and retired as a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Sarah was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved hummingbirds, collecting teapots, and watching game shows, but mostly spending time with her family.

Surviving is a daughter, Lisa (Robert) Brown of Muncy; a son, Phillip (Karen) Opp of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Christopher (Dianna) Brown, Jenna (Michael) Sellers, and Johaira Opp; and eight great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Cassidy, Molly and Parker Brown, Regan and Kennedy Sellers, and Nevaeh and Lyric Opp.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John “Poppi” Opp; and her sisters, Ida Gordner, and Janice Martin.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. David B. Guenin officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Susquehanna Health Foundation at www.upmcsusquehanna.org/donate, and Lycoming County SPCA at www.lycomingspca.org/donate.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

