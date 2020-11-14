Williamsport -- Sarah A. “Sally” Grove, 78, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020 at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

Surviving is her loving husband of 59 years, Richard B. Grove whom she married on September 9, 1961.

Born April 5, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Craig R. and Anna (Henninger) Clark.

She was a 1960 graduate of Williamsport High School and worked as a bookkeeper at Clark’s Farm Supply for many years. Sally attended Buchanan Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Craig R. Grove (Joyce), of Linden and Bret M. Grove (Gale) of Cogan Station; six grandchildren, Christopher Grove (Allison), Sara Duncan (Kristian), Megan Grove, Allison Reeder (Kyle), Justin Grove (Megan) and Benjamin Grove; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Reeder, Jacob Reeder and Aubrey Duncan, with one on the way; and a sister, Barbara Sarge (William), of Avis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Dalton Grove.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sally will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Sally’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.