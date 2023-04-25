Watsontown, Pa. — Sara M. Barnes, 92, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Born May 19, 1930 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Harold Winters and Marcella G. Lingle. She married Robert Barnes and together they celebrated 18 years of marriage, until his passing in 1995.

Sara was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a past president and treasurer of the Dewart Senior Center. She loved playing dominos and going to yard sales. Sara enjoyed being active, always on the move going to various activities and enjoyed all the time she could spend with her family and friends.

She is survived by her four children: Geniel Miller, of Watsontown; Dr. Michael Bradley, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; Joline Woods and her husband James, of Corvallis, Oregon; and Jaime McHenry and her husband James, of Watsontown; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Tessa Raup.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.