Muncy — Sara L. Golembeski, 20, of Muncy passed away July 19, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She will forever be in our hearts as the bright and beautiful person that she truly was who unfortunately fell into the grips of addiction. Sara will be remembered for her many beautiful qualities beyond her addiction and mistakes.

Born November 30, 2001 in Williamsport, she was the only daughter of Jim Golembeski of Wilmington, North Carolina and Sherry Wright of Cogan Station.

Sara graduated from Abraxas I in 2019. She loved drawing, listening to music, and reading. Most of all she enjoyed spending time and having campfires with her family. Her beautiful smile and quick-witted humor will never be forgotten.

In addition to her father and mother she is also survived by her mother’s significant other, Brian Houseknecht; paternal grandmother, Judy Golembeski of Wilmington, N.C.; paternal aunt Jennifer, uncle Adam, and cousins, Jacob and Lily all of Wilmington, N.C.; maternal aunt, Kim Wright with whom she lived; maternal uncle Kevin, aunt Renay and cousins Iggy (Raya) and Kerri (Joe) all of Mesa, Arizona; her siblings through Brian – Kristie, Erica, Courtney, Mike (Mariah), Baily, and Levi, as well as her 13 nieces and nephews.

Sara was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, James Golembeski; her maternal grandfather and grandmother, Warren R. and Violet M. Wright; her maternal uncle, Terry A. Wright, and many other relatives who loved her dearly.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

