Williamsport -- Sara J. Klees, 93, of Williamsport passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, George W. Smith on Jan. 7, 2001 and later married George S. Klees, who passed in 2008.

Born Dec. 24, 1927 in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Clarance D. Heck and Ethel T. (Dreher) Keiser.

Sara was a graduate of the Shamokin Area High School. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. Above all, she loved the Lord and then her family.

Surviving are two children, Eric C. Smith (Robyn) of South Williamsport and Georgia L. Lynn (William) of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Hilary, Nathan, Brent and Blair; seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Zachary, Joshua, Chase, Jaxson, Hartlynn and Brody and a sister, Donna Kapper.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin P. Keiser.

A graveside service to honor the life of Sara will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sara’s name to the Tabernacle Baptist Church 911 W 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

