Williamsport — Sara Elise Hasselman, 19, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home.

Born June 8, 2003 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Jeffrey R. and Valerie L. (Dyer) Hasselman.

Sara attended Loyalsock Township School District. She loved all things art and music, especially the group BTS. Sara’s love for animals inspired her to volunteer at the Lycoming County SPCA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Anahuac, Texas.

Surviving in addition to parents is her sister and best friend Jocelyn M. Hasselman; paternal grandfather Jon N. Hasselman of Williamsport; maternal grandparents Charles W. and Sara J. Dyer of Sunbury; four aunts Terry Hasselman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tanya Hasselman Harvey of Williamsport, Gayle Kiessling (Charles) of Williamsport, and Gloria Karasek (Chuck Unger) of South Williamsport; an uncle Jon Hasselman (Wenda) of Williamsport; eight cousins; four parakeets Nova, Pudgie, Luna, and Venus; and her German shorthair pointer, Skye.

A celebration of Sara’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 1 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 - 11 Thursday at Sanders Mortuary.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sara’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Sara’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

