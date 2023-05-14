Mill Hall, Pa. — Sara Catharine Zook, 22 months old of 149 Earl Lane, Mill Hall, passed away May 12, 2023 at her home after a tragic accident.

Born at home on July 3, 2021, she is the daughter of Stephen S. and Catharine S. (Stoltzfus) Zook.

Along with her parents she is survived by three brothers, Samuel, Stephen, and Elam Zook; two sisters, Martha and Sallie Zook; paternal grandparents, Moses (Arie) Zook; maternal grandmother, Katie Stoltzfus, and a paternal great grandmother; Lydia Fisher.

Sara attended the Old Order Amish Church.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 15 2023 at 10 a.m. in her home, 149 Earl Lane, Mill Hall, PA 17751. A viewing will be held from the time of this notice until the time of service at the residence. The burial will take place at the East End Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall, PA 17751.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

