Williamsport -- Sara Carolyn Rosser of Williamsport passed away at her home with her family on Wednesday, Dec. 29. She was 96 years old.

Carolyn was born in Snow Shoe, Pa. in 1925. The daughter of Reverend Charles F. Berkheimer and Zerba (Weber) Berkheimer. As the daughter of a Methodist minister, she grew up in several small towns in the Methodist Church’s Central Pennsylvania Conference. After leaving Snow Shoe, she lived in Williamsport when her father was transferred to Market Street Methodist Church. During those early years in Williamsport, her brother and only sibling, Henry Edward, was born. After Williamsport, the family moved to Sunbury and she graduated from Sunbury High School in 1942. She attended Bucknell University and graduated with a degree in psychology in 1946. While attending Bucknell during the war years, Carolyn served as a member of the Volunteer Nurses’ Aide Corps of The American Red Cross. Following her graduation, Carolyn worked for Lycoming County’s Children Aid Society, where her devotion affected the lives of many young children with whom she worked.

In 1950, Carolyn and Evan R. Rosser, Jr. were married by her father in Pine Street Methodist Church where her father was then serving as minister. Carolyn and Evan celebrated 58 years of marriage before Evan’s death in 2009. They were blessed with three children, Ann Weber Rosser, Evan R. Rosser, III and Carolyn (Carley) Rosser Smith. The family remained long time members of Pine Street Church where Carolyn served as Chair of the Administrative Council, a member of the United Methodist Women and Pine Street Book Club.

Carolyn was a teacher and administrator in the Williamsport Area School District for 25 years. She began teaching at Cochran Elementary School in 1962 and in 1987 retired from the WASD as Assistant Director of Personnel.

A gifted musician, Carolyn was active in playing piano and attending musical performances for most of her life. She was an avid and curious reader with tastes ranging from Shakespeare to Tom Wolfe, from historical biographies to English mysteries. She maintained her interest in news, journalism, public policy and politics and was honored by the League of Women Voters for her 50 consecutive years of voting in general elections. Although not as accomplished a golfer as her husband, they were members of the Eagles Mere Country Club for 38 years. Carolyn was also a proud member of the Friends of the Library and the Bucknell Alumni Association.

She is predeceased by her husband, Evan Jr., and her brother, Henry Edward Berkheimer. She is survived by her children, Ann and Evan, both of Virginia, and Carolyn Smith (Steven) of Williamsport. She is survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Sara Heinert of Princeton, N.J., Amy Wieseneck of Los Angeles, Ca., Kathryn Peterson of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Daniel Smith of South Williamsport and five great-grandchildren to whom she was very close and whose artwork still hangs in her home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The family respectfully asks all attending to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. A recording of the service can be found on Carolyn’s memorial page on Friday, Jan. 7 at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Flowers will be provided by the family.

