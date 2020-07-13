Williamsport -- Sara Ann Coolidge, 91, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by family at her home, following a five-month battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Born on March 11, 1929, Sara was the daughter of the late Abram Niesley Lehman and Mary Steckley Lehman. Sara was raised on the family farm in Carlisle, where she learned the value of hard work and the importance of strong family bonds. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Carlisle, and graduated from Grantham Academy (now Messiah College). She graduated as a practical nurse from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing.

On May 27, 1955, Sara married the love of her life, her “Coastie,” Charles Franklin Coolidge, with whom she shared forty years of marriage at the time of his death on May 16, 1995. In addition to her many years as a homemaker, Sara worked as a secretary for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Sara is survived by daughters Corinda (Candy) Dougherty (Jim), Benton, Arkansas; Andrea (Andi) Kotch (Greg), Westminster, Maryland; Jodi Coolidge (Kathy Huling), and Lori Coolidge (Dionna Bennett), Williamsport; grandchildren Kimberly Patterson (Jerry), Pittsburgh; Shawn Dougherty (Jessica), Benton, Arkansas; Sara Finkbiner (Mike Randall), Williamsport; Richard Kotch and Jonathan Kotch, both of Westminster, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Gabi Keane (Owen Hipwell), Holden Keane, Holly Patterson, all of Pittsburgh; Kaitlynd Dougherty, Bailey Dougherty, and Faith Dougherty, all of Benton, Arkansas; and Jack Finkbiner, Williamsport. She is also survived by sister-in-law Eila Coolidge Campbell (Jack, deceased) and by brother-in-law Vern L. Coolidge (Lu), as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Ernest Zane Coolidge, on November 8, 1964, and granddaughter, Amanda Jaye Finkbiner, on August 27, 2002. Sara was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ferne Lehman Wenger (Don), Ruth Lehman, Pearl Lehman Stull (Clint), Carl Lehman (Isabel, who survives), Wilmer Lehman (Gladys), Bruce Lehman (Margaret), Abram Lehman, Jr. (Judy), and infant sister Ethel Lehman.

During their retirement, Sara and Chuck purchased a motor home and spent five years traveling throughout the United States and Canada before finally settling in Auburndale, Florida. She enjoyed traveling, gardening/landscaping, and took immense pride in the appearance of her property, and cherished time spent with family. Sara will be remembered for her radiant smile and positive, upbeat attitude.

Sara was a member of St. John’s Newberry United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member of the church choir. She was a member emeritus of the Williamsport-Lycoming County Council of Republican Women, where she served as Chairwoman of the scrapbook committee, and assisted with the annual card party, fashion shows, and annual dinners.

Sara’s family wishes to extend special thanks to Sara’s long-time physician, Dr. John Boll, for his loving care over the years, and also to hospice nurses: Jillian, Holly, Karyn, and Kayla.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sara will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Chancel Choir Memorial Fund at St. John’s Newberry UMC, 2100 Newberry Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.