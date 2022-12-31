Lock Haven, Pa. — Sara A. Reichert, 84, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Lock Haven Hospital.

Born May 2, 1938 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Baney Reichert.

Following her father's early passing, Sara was devoted to helping care for her mother, brothers, and sisters.

She was a member of the Lock Haven Salvation Army Church.

Sara enjoyed watching television, mostly soap operas and game shows, and was an Elvis enthusiast. Most of all, Sara loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Debra (Charles) McCann of Mill Hall, Susan R. (John "Ed") McKinney of Lock Haven, and Richard Reichert of Mill Hall; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Captain Kendall Stout officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lock Haven Salvation Army Church.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

