Williamsport -- Sandra Y. Hill, 78, of Williamsport passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born July 15, 1942 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Amy L. Hill.

Sandra enjoyed writing, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Sheila Schoonmaker of Ohio, Jeffrey Krugle of Williamsport, Kevin Krugle, of Alaska, Shannon Lakes, of Jersey Shore, Stephenie Gray, of Williamsport, and Michael Gray, of Virginia; a step-daughter, Stacy Merrill, of Lawrenceville; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Croucher, of Muncy.

In keeping with her wishes a private interment in Wildwood cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Sandra’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com