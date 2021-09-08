Turbotville -- Sandra Shupp Rishel, 74, of Hickory Road, Turbotville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 14, 1946 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Domer W. and Violet A. (Martin) Shupp. On January 19, 1974 she married Paul C. Rishel and they have celebrated 47 years of marriage.

A life-long resident of the Turbotville area, she was a 1964 graduate of Warrior Run High School and was awarded the Gold Key for Art at graduation. She later attended the Art Academy in Cincinnati, OH.

She had worked at Minnie Lou Farms and was a commercial sign painter.

She was a life member of the former St. James Lutheran Church, Turbotville; a member of the North Montour Sportsman's Club, and the Exchange Grange.

Sandra loved fishing at Sodus Point on Lake Ontario for twenty years and was an avid Civil War buff. She was a 2003 cancer survivor.

Surviving besides her husband, Paul Rishel, at home, is a son, Brandon Rishel of Milton; two grandchildren: Erin Irwin Cuttler and her husband Michael of Turbotville, and Andrew Rishel of Milton; and two great-grandsons: Damon Price and Dawson Cuttler.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Shupp and a sister, Joyce Quigg.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

