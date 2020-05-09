Williamsport -- Sandi Pulizzi, beloved mother, wife, and friend, passed away gently on May 4, 2020 at her home in Ruckersville, Virginia and has rejoined her cherished husband Jack.

Formerly an executive secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce and several Washington, DC law firms, Sandi spent her decades crafting, gardening, reading, and caring for those around her. Sandi was a master crafter and artist. Stained glass, painting, card and wreath making, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking… her work continues to brighten the homes of her family members and other loved ones. She also was an amazing cook, and her recipes will be in our families for generations to come. Sandi was an active member of the Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester and worked in numerous ways to better her local community. She was a joyous and generous woman with a big smile and an infectious laugh.

Sandi was dearly loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind countless close friends; her six children, Heather, Keary, Scott, Mike, John, and Diane; and her 17 grandchildren.

There was a closed casket viewing for Sandi on May 7 at Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville, Virginia.

She will be interred at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A small graveside service without seating will be provided through Crouse Funeral Home in Williamsport.

Online messages and flowers can be sent to either funeral home. A celebratory service for family and friends will be planned in the future in Winchester, Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Opequon Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund in honor of our mother. This was her home church and funds will be used to serve families most in need. https://opequonchurch.org/