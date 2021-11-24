Cogan Station -- Sandra L. "Sandy" Paulhamus, 71, of Cogan Station passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, L. LaRue Paulhamus.

Born Oct. 26, 1950, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Merrill and Louise Horn.

Sandy was a Williamsport High School graduate and worked many years as a dental assistant for Ronald Paulhamus. Sandy formerly attended Oak Grove Alliance Church and Williamsport Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, but most of all loved and cherished spending time with her grandsons.

Surviving are a son, Jason L. Paulhamus (Rebecca) of Cogan Station; two grandsons, Alex and Luke Paulhamus; and a brother, Dale Horn (Margaret) of Shippensburg.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sandy will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in State Road Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s name to the Samaritan’s Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C., 28607.

