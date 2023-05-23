Watsontown, Pa. — Sandra L. “Sandy” Mincemoyer, 75, of Watsontown passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 after a short battle with cancer at home surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Jersey Shore on August 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George and Erma (Winder) Hampe. On November 2, 1968, she married Richard L. Mincemoyer, and they celebrated 45 years of marriage until his passing from leukemia on October 18, 2014.

Sandy drove school buses for Warrior Run School District for over 30 years and also owned and operated Mincemoyer’s Busing for many years, serving the WR school district. In recent years, she started a small charity called Give Back Give Local to raise money to help those in need in the community by running a food stand at the Watsontown Farmers Market as well as other places in the area.

She was a member of the Warrior Run High School class of 1965, and a member of St. John’s “Delaware Run” Lutheran Church, Watsontown.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law: Todd and Christy Mincemoyer of Quinton, Virginia, and Trace Mincemoyer of Watsontown; a daughter and son-in-law: Tanya and Brad Bensinger of Jacobus; two granddaughters: Molly Mincemoyer and Luca Bensinger; two sisters: Jeanne Hollenbach of Muncy and Marti Moorhead of Montgomery; and two brothers: Carl Hampe of Muncy and George Hampe, Jr. of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Rich Mincemoyer and her brother Kenneth Hampe, Sr. of Muncy.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in honor of Sandy be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit, www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

