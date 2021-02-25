Williamsport -- Sandra L. Saltsman, 72, of Williamsport, passed away on February 17, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

She was born in Williamsport on December 18, 1948, the daughter of Marcella C. Eiswerth.

Sandra was a 1969 graduate of Williamsport High School; she had been at employed at the former GTE Sylvania in Montoursville and retired as a supervisor from Suscon after 11 years of service.

An avid billiards player, she was a member of the K-Bar Pool League. She was a wonderful cook, a talent passed down from her mom and something she enjoyed. Sandy also enjoyed watching General Hospital but her greatest joy came from being with her family.

Her daughter, Tammy L. Saltsman, passed away three days before her. In addition, her daughter Heather A. Saltsman and her mother preceded her in death.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Kevin Saltsman and Marcella Saltsman; great grandchildren, John, Kinsley and Kierra Wright, Emily and Conner Hertzog.

A celebration of her life and the life of her daughter Tammy will be held at a time when is safer for all those who wish to attend and will be announce at a later date.

