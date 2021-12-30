Montoursville -- Sandra L. Roy, 79, of Montoursville passed peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born July 25, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of late John R. Hannen and Kathleen M. (O’Brien) Manny, and step-daughter to Raymond W. Manny.

Sandra and her husband, Frank H. Roy, were married on Valentine’s Day in 1959 and celebrated 62 wonderful years together.

In 1991 Sandra retired from the Williamsport School District where she was employed for 17 years working in various school cafeterias. Sandra enjoyed gardening flowers and was known for her “green thumb.” Often she could be found decorating and reorganizing her home, spending time with her family, and cooking her renowned vegetable soup and bread pudding. She will forever be remembered for her honesty, kind, caring and generous ways, always helping others and speaking her mind.

Surviving are two children, Robert J. Roy of Marietta and Kimberly A. Kratz of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Amber Kriger (Andrew), of Williamsport; two great-granddaughters, Madison and Kaitlyn “Macey”; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Hennigan, Ruth Sauers, Reba Anello, and Nancy Hess; one brother-in-law, Chuck Roy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Manny, her sister, Victoria Marshall, and her grandson, Matthew H. Kratz.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sandra will be announced at a later date to be held in the spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.




