Hughesville -- Sandra L. Hill, 81, of Hughesville, passed away Wednesday, March 17 at the Williamsport Home.

Sandra was born January 16, 1940 in Wilkes-Barre. She was a daughter of late Harold C. Ackerman Sr. and Verna Litzenberger Ackerman. She spent much of her life in Benton and was the Valedictorian of Benton High School, Class of 1958. She married Stewart Hill in February 1959 and was a dedicated housewife, working as a bookkeeper and Notary Public for the family business for many years.

Sandra enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing vegetables, coloring, picnics, and classic movies. She was a member of The Beacon United Methodist Church, (formerly Bethany United Methodist Church) where she taught the teenage Sunday School class for many years. She loved her Siamese cats that she took care of for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold C. Ackerman and Verna Ackerman, and her first son, Stephen L. Hill.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Stewart F. Hill of Hughesville; a son, Michael A. Hill (Patricia) of Elimsport; three brothers, Harold Ackerman Jr. (Jane) of Berwick, Craig Ackerman (Chris) of Montgomery, and Grant Ackerman of Berwick; and five grandchildren.

Burial will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.