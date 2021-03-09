Williamsport -- Sandra “Kay” Shultz, 68, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Surviving is her loving husband of 45 years, Gary Shultz; brother, James Dorsey; and a brother-in-law, Dean Shultz (Tammy).

Born December 25, 1952 in Gastonia, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Guarlee (Williams) Dorsey.

Kay worked at Glamourise and retired from ShopVac. She was a fun loving wife and friend who enjoyed spending time at home, watching movies, or listening to Elvis music with her husband and two beloved dogs, Dallas and Maxine. A true Phillie Phanatic, she loved watching baseball games and collecting memorabilia.

A graveside service to honor Kay’s life will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA, 17701.

