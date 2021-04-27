Turbotville -- Sandra E. Fornwalt, 77, of Turbotville passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday. April 21, 2021 at her home.

Born August 11, 1943 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Keefer) Moll. She was married to Marvin L. “Farmer” Fornwalt for 24 years until his passing on September 24, 1999.

Sandy worked and retired from Kramm’s Nursing Home in Watsontown in 2017 after 15 years of work and she previously worked for Jasper Wood Products. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons: Theron J. “TJ” Martin and his wife Beth, of Turbotville, and Douglas S. Martin and his wife Debbie, of Watsontown; two grandchildren and their families: Steven Martin and his wife Jessica, and their children Kinslee and Braxton; and Kasie Mounts and her husband Timothy, and their children, Dillan and Seanna; and one sister: Evelyn Kurtz and her husband Fred, of Watsontown.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Moll, and sister, Sylvia Wright.

A celebration of her life will be announced during the summer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To send a condolence or remembrance please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.