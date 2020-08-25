Cogan Station -- Sander Eugene Harris, 72, of Cogan Station, whom everyone knew as “Frogg,” passed away at home August 19, 2020.

Born November 18, 1947 in San Jose, California, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Lou Jean (Forcey) Harris.

Frogg was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and served for two years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He participated in several professions over the years and enjoyed spending time with his friends and pets.

He is survived by his longtime partner Judy Cork of Williamsport; sister Nikki Ungard of Williamsport; daughters Michelle Hang of Royersford and Duana Pantano of Lacey, Washington, and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother David Harris, an infant sister Leona Mary Harris, and his parents.

A visitation to honor the life of Frogg will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines. Burial will be held privately in Lind Memorial Cemetery, Lewistown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the veteran support organization Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

