Williamsport, Pa. — Samuel W. Hess III, 61, of Williamsport passed away at home on June 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was born in Williamsport on April 9, 1962, a son of the late Samuel W. Jr. and Jane (Kane) Hess.

Throughout his life, Sam loved to hunt and fish at the cabin, was an avid Penn State fan, but his greatest pleasure was attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He and his wife, the former Connie Meyer, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26, 2023.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children; Krista Meyer and Nicole Hess both of Williamsport, Samuel W. Hess IV (Samantha Salsman) of Milton; grandchildren, Kaytonna Handy, Kydreece Burks, Kyreek Bradshaw, Kyliem Bradshaw, Kalif Abney, Kalyana Johnson, and Landon Salsman; great-grandson, Imir Young; brothers, Christopher W. (Bernardine) Hess and Michael D. Hess; sister, Deborah (Willliam) Clarkson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a nephew Brian Clarkson preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at Quigglesville United Methodist Church, 2055 PA-973, Cogan Station, PA, at 1:00pm, Wednesday June 14th 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

