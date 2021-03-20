Muncy -- Samuel P. “Sam” Guthrie, 26, of Muncy died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia.

Born May 8, 1994 in Williamsport, he was a son of John P. and Dianne K. (Fox) Guthrie.

Sam was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 2012. Following graduation, he attended Triangle Tech where he became a certified welder and certified electrician. In his free time, he loved to fish, kayak, camp, hike, rock climb, work out at the gym, ride his motorcycle, shoot targets, and play pool. He also loved spending time with his family, friends and Goddaughter, Adi.

Sam was a very strong willed individual. He survived cancer, five months on life support, and a double lung transplant in 2015, all due to his cancer treatment. Sadly, Sam passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Sara K. Guthrie of Muncy; his beloved dogs Kam and Jeska; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sam was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, Roy and Betty Guthrie; his maternal Grandparents, Earl and Jane Fox; and two cousins, Mike McGarvey and Nicole Guthrie Jones.

Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sam’s name to the Clyde F. Barker Transplant House, 3940 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

