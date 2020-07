Mill Hall -- Samuel L. Dershem, Jr., 67, of Mill Hall passed away July 9, 2020 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport.

He was the husband of the former Rita Bitner Dershem who passed away October 6, 2016. At Sam’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.