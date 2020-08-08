Allenwood -- Samuel (Sam) Groff, 69, of Allenwood passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on August 6, 2020.

He was born May 5, 1951 in Willow Street, Pennsylvania. He was married to Beverly (Bev) A. Jutzi on July 15, 1972. He lived most of his life in Northumberland County, besides 11 years in Bamberg County South Carolina. He graduated from High School at Penn View Christian Academy in 1970. While he held various jobs over the years, he was happiest behind the wheel of a truck or bus on the open road. In the recent years, Sam and Bev have provided local and long-distance transportation to the local Amish community. Sam loved to drive and he loved people. He greeted all with a beaming smile and a servant’s heart. He was a member of Valley Mennonite Chapel in Rebersburg.

He is survived by his wife Beverly; 4 children, Jeff (Carla) Groff of Nashville, Tennessee, James (Brenda) Groff of Dayton, Virginia, Jethro Groff of Watsontown, Janelle (Joseph) Weaver of Middleburg; 8 beloved grandchildren, Jace Groff, Meredith, Evan and Riley Groff, Katie, Jillian, Paige and Jaeger Weaver; his Father, Norman M Groff of Mattawana; 5 siblings, Galen (Phyllis) Groff of Lewisburg, Kenneth (Kathy) Groff of Mifflinburg, David (Mary) Groff of Lewisburg, Sarah (Daryl) Yoder of Mattawana, and Wesley (Wanda) Groff of Beavertown. He is preceded in death by his son Jerold L Groff, and his mother Edith E Groff.

Visitation with be held at the East District Mennonite church in Watsontown on Monday, August 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, August 11, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the East District Mennonite Church Tuesday, August 11, at 2 p.m. with burial immediately following in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fresh Start Training Center at 113 N. Industrial Park Rd. Washington, IN 47501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.