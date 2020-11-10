Williamsport -- Salvatore A. Zangara, 87, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at AristaCare in Loyalsock.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Ann (Tedesco), in 1993.

Born April 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Anthony and Sara (Borrosco) Zangara.

Salvatore was a 1951 graduate from St. Basil the Great High School, Dushore, and attended King’s College for two years before serving his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked in manufacturing during his life.

He was a member of Garrett Cochran Post 1 American Legion. Salvatore enjoyed all kinds of sports, and was a fan of the Yankees, Patriots, and Notre Dame Football. He enjoyed attending Williamsport Area High School athletic events and Crosscutter baseball games.

Surviving are four children, Cindy Nasdeo (Brian) of South Williamsport, Anthony Zangara of Williamsport, Lorrie Howe (Dave) of Williamsport, and Randy Zangara (Tina) of Williamsport; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and a long-time friend, Jane Getgen who accompanied him to many sporting events and traveled with him over the years.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Salvatore’s name may be made to the Lycoming County Hometown Heroes c/o Veterans Affairs (to assist local veterans in need) 48 West Third St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

