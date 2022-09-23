Mill Hall — Sally Marie Lucas, 65, of Mill Hall passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home.

Born November 9, 1956 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lorena Johnston.

Sally was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

She served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Sally was employed at Susque View Home for 25 years.

Surviving are her children: Jesse Gadd, Johnny Gadd, and Matthew Lucas and siblings; Alice Kemmerer of Lock Haven, Tim Heverly of Mill Hall, Emma Shirk of McAlisterville, Sylvester Simcox of Lock Haven, and John Simcox of Blanchard.

She was preceded in death by her beloved dogs, Dumpling, her English Bulldog, and Dee, her Pit Bull.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County S.P.C.A. or Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

