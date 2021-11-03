Williamsport -- Sally M. Tedesco (Betron), 89, went to join her beloved husband Pete on October 31, 2021. We are all sure he was very anxiously waiting for his “Sugar Babe” so they can dance together again and so he could tell her she looked “beauteous.”

This world was changed for the better when Sally was born on April 24, 1932. She met the love of her life Pete while in high school and they married in 1950. Their life together was full of music, dancing, and 70 years of loving marriage.

Sally’s career as a proofreader for Liberty Mutual lasted many years until she retired in 1992. She was an avid crocheter and reader. She loved all animals, baking, traveling, camping, gardening, and all artistic endeavors. She had the sweetest singing voice, despite often forgetting the words to even her favorite songs and she loved dancing. She was a devout member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Sally’s family was the most important thing in her life and she loved them all with every ounce of her being. Sally and Pete were blessed with four children, 13 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Quite the legacy! Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with family and make amazing memories with them all.

Surviving are two of her human children, and Joseph P. Tedesco, Susan R. Tedesco, both of Williamsport area, and Tinkerbell, her 4 legged baby. She is blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren surviving her as well.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend Pietro “Pete” Tedesco on Nov. 5, 2020, her daughter, Linda Joy Meacham, her great granddaughter Remi Cowan, and her brother Bud Betron.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 at St Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth St., Williamsport. Because Sally’s death was the result of COVID-19 complications and there may be attendees that are immunocompromised, we ask that visitors please wear a mask and adhere to social guidelines.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either of 2 people close to Sally’s heart. The first is Sally’s great grandson Phoenix who is recovering from a traumatic brain injury, and the second is Sally’s great granddaughter, Taylor Mazzulo who bravely is fighting cancer. Please send contributions to: Susan Tedesco 15 Scenic View Ln. Williamsport PA. 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com



