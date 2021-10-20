Williamsport -- Sally Jo Inez Bodewes, 45, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Thursday, October 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 28, 1976 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Judith N. (Michel) Frahn.

Surviving is a daughter, to whom she was very devoted, Natalie Frahn of Williamsport; two sisters: Patricia A. "Patty" Jackson and her husband Lee of Trout Run and Darci D. Stevens and her husband Darrell of Coshocton, Ohio; and a brother, Jesse J. Dulaney and his wife Marie of Riverside, California.

Preceding her in death besides her parents were a son, Anthony Spoon and a brother, William Andrew "Andy" Dulaney.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville.

