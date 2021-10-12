Williamsport -- Sally J. (Meckley) Prentiss, 73, of Williamsport and formerly of Cogan Station, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

She was married to the late Charles L. Prentiss who had passed away in 2006.

Sally was born on October 1, 1948 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Robert and Doris May (Lupole) Meckley. She graduated from Williamsport High School and worked at Kmart and Springs Window Fashions. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Jersey Shore and member of the Larrys Creek Fire Dept. ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed her ladies’ class at church, puzzle books and collecting Hummels.

Sally is survived by two sons; Todd A. Laylon of Williamsport and Travis A. Laylon (Teri) of Montoursville, two grandchildren; Lance and Kendyl, one brother; Robert Meckley of Florida and one sister; Mary Jane Meckley of Williamsport.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Thompson St., Jersey Shore where the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeffrey Howell will officiate the service. Burial will follow in State Road Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

