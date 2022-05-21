Williamsport — Sally Elizabeth Hilsher, 66, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at UPMC Susquehanna on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.

Sally was born in Williamsport on Nov. 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Carl Jacob and Palma Josephine (Pisani) Spaeth.

Sally was a 1973 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She then continued her education at the former WACC (Williamsport Area Community College), now known as the Pennsylvania College of Technology, obtaining her Associate Degree. Her career led her to Hilsher Graphics where she became General Partner along with her husband, Jay H. Hilsher, Jr., and son, John H. Hilsher, III.

Her loving husband of 29 years, Jay Hilsher, died Oct. 31, 2017.

She was an active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She sang in the folk group and dedicated her time and resources to the parish for many years. Sally was also a lifetime member of the Lycoming County Historical Society and the Thomas Taber Museum, where she served on the board and selflessly volunteered her time. She enjoyed traveling, basket weaving and was an avid quilter.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Jayme L. (Justin) Sherman, and grand-daughter, Myah Jay of Williamsport; sister, Carla J. (Phillip) Bergren of Williamsport; step-daughters, Stephanie (Pat) Jackson of Cogan Station, Cindy (Rick) Dorr of Glenmore; step-son, John (Sue) Hilsher of South Williamsport; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her furry companions Rex, Daisy, and Socks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Avenue, South Williamsport with Rev. Robert Antonelli officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s name to St Lawrence Catholic Church, C/O St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to The Thomas Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

