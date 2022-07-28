Cogan Station — Sally A. Shaffer, 82, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Shaffer.

Born Aug. 2, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Harold P. and Doris J. (Burkholder) Shook.

Sally was previously employed at Wundies and was a member of Heshbon Park United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing Kismet, doing puzzles, and listening to country music.

Surviving are three sons Jeffrey A. Clair (Brenda) of Williamsport, Robert E. Clair, III (Wanda) of Jersey Shore, and Todd P. Clair (Chris) of Williamsport; six grandchildren Shannon Meixel, and Robert IV, Timothy, Moriah, Philip, and Elijah Clair; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother James P. Shook (Chris) of Huntingdon; long time best friend Joann Shook; and beloved dog Bre.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jessica Clair.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

