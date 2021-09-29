Williamsport -- Sallie C. Schelb, 82, of Williamsport passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, September 27, 2021.

Surviving is her loving husband of 62 years, LaRue M. Schelb whom she married on November 15, 1958

Born October 7, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leo M. Williams, Sr. and Claire E. (Dieffenbacher) Donley.

Sallie was a member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church where she was actively involved with Mrs. Long’s Sunday School Class for 54 years. She volunteered with the Friends of the Court and was a board member of the Williamsport Cemetery. Sallie was a talented seamstress, crocheting and sewing dresses and costumes for her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed baking. You could often find her having coffee at Dunkin Donuts in the morning and dining out with her husband and friends in the evening. She loved Italian food and being in the company of others, especially spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children; Steven R. Vogel of Fayetteville, Georgia, Thomas Vogel (Melanie), Timothy Schelb all of Williamsport, and Laurie Stavitzski (Eugene) of Hunlock Creek; 10 grandchildren; Stephanie and Eric Vogel, Andrea, Christopher and Justin Silverstrim, Timothy, Jr., and Kara Schelb, Alicia and Brooke Stavitzski; three great granddaughters, Layla, Lilly and Jacob; a sister Jean Toti of Crestview, Florida; several half siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Debra Silverstrim and a daughter-in-law Beth (Ludwig) Vogel.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sallie will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Paul- Calvary United Methodist Church, 1427 Memorial Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701. Burial will be held privately in Williamsport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sallie’s name to St. Paul-Calvary U.M.C, 1427 Memorial Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com



