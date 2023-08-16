Lock Haven, Pa. — Sallee Ann Ricker Wilkins, 91, went to be with the Lord and Savior on August 14, 2023.

She was born November 27, 1931 in Lock Haven to Anna and Mack Ricker.

She married her loving husband, Don Wilkins, on May 23, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2001. Together they owned the family business, Ricker Brothers Florist.

She grew up in Salona and graduated from Lock Haven High School, class of 1949, and received her registered nurse degree at Geisinger Hospital in 1952. Her degree allowed her to work at the Lock Haven and Jersey Shore Hospitals, Susque-View Nursing Home, and do private duty nursing.

Injured animals both wild & domestic always seemed to know they had a friend in her and came to her for healing.

After living in Lock Haven until 2009, she moved to the Village of Penn State where she made many friends. Family meant more to her than anything. Her legacy of love lives on through her large family. Much loved mother of Shelley (Ben) Pisoni, Ann (Gregg) Guerriero, Judy (Wayne) Knelly, Patty (Jack) Merinar and daughter-in-law Susan Wilkins and foster son, Eric (Patty) Hummel. She was preceded in death by her son, William Wilkins, and two grandchildren, Carson and Meredith Wilkins.

Sallee is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Laurie (Andy) Fox, Patrick (Michelle) Knelly, Adam (Lucy) Pisoni, Hailey Guerriero, and Kyle Turchetta, Kate (Brad) Davis, Jacob Merinar, and Keenan Jackson, Abraham Merinar, and Cody and Colin Wilkins. She was GiGi to fifteen great grandchildren, Michael, Elliot, Riley, Hayden, Meredith, Evan, and Lexi Fox, Sali Colella, Thea and Nico Turchetta, Evan and Gracie Knelly, and Logen, Mina, and Adi Davis. She will also be missed by her loving Kitty Cat that was by her side when she passed.

Funeral Services for Sallee Ann Ricker Wilkins will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the Pathway to Christ Church, 502 McElhattan Drive, McElhattan, Pa. Family and friends will be received in the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Pastor Laura Gilbert and her son-in-law, Jack Merinar. Interment will be in the Linnwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1640, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Sallee Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

