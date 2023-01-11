Nesbit, Pa. — Sabrina A. “Beanie” (Rice) Hamman, 67, of Nesbit passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in Williamsport on June 10, 1955 to the late Robert C. and Shirley A. (Donley) Rice.

Sabrina was a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club. Beanie enjoyed crafts and playing cards.

Sabrina is survived by a son, Ji Hamman of Williamsport; a daughter, Mindi (Drew) Hoover of Danville; eight grandchildren, Gage, Rogin, Cael, Westley and Gracie Hamman; Tariq and Taril King; and Jaxon Hoover; two step-grandchildren, Ryley and Noah Hoover; two brothers. Jay and Joel Rice both of South Williamsport; a sister, Denise Grimes of Elimsport; her life partner, Wade Seagraves of Nesbit; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sabrina is preceded in death by three brothers, Ricki Rice, Bobby Rice, and James Cartwright and a sister, Theresa Rice.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport. A celebration of life service will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

