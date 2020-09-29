Montoursville -- S. Juanita Shaw, 100 years young, previously of Orchard Avenue, Montoursville, passed away peacefully at Valley View Nursing Center on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Born February 10, 1920 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Raymond D. and Sara E. (Hain) Compton. Juanita was a 1938 graduate of Williamsport High School.

Juanita was the beloved wife of the late Robert M. Shaw, and they observed their 64th wedding anniversary on July 21, 2009, before his passing on March 12, 2010.

Juanita was a homemaker, but in earlier years was employed by the former Swift and C. A. Reed Companies in Williamsport, and the Citizens Electric Company in Lewisburg.

Juanita was active for many years at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Kensington, Maryland, where she was a long-time choir member and served on various committees. She was also the President of The Lutherans Women’s Group in Kensington. While living in Kensington she was also a Den Mother for her son’s Cub Scout group, volunteered countless hours at the Kensington Nursing Home for individuals with no family and volunteered at the National Lutheran Home helping the elderly celebrate birthdays.

Juanita and her husband returned to Williamsport in 1981 and joined Pine Street United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities including chairperson of both the Mission and Fellowship Committees, a member of the Church Council, served as a teller, was part of the altar guild, and decorated the tables for the weekly ecumenical luncheons for many years. She was also a member of United Methodist Women, the Clio Club; Christian Women’s Club and previously belonged to the Duboistown Garden Club. Juanita was an avid bowler and loved reading books. She and her husband both loved ballroom dancing. Her favorite hobby was cooking and baking, especially for groups or family gatherings.

She is survived by her daughter Cathy (James) Marr, of Montoursville, and her son Joseph (Shawnee), of New Market, Maryland. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jason (Chrissy) Marr, Sunnyvale, California; James (Nina) Marr, Wilmington, Delaware; Candice (Christopher) Knight, New Market, Maryland; Erica (Peter) McAdams, Thurmont, Maryland and five great-grandchildren: Mikaela and Grayson Marr, Wilmington Delaware and Colin, Alex and Luke Knight, New Market, Maryland, and a brother Robert Compton of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers Ray D. Compton, Jr., J. Wesley Compton, and I. Richard Compton.

A public memorial service at Pine St. United Methodist Church will be announced in the spring of 2021.

Burial will be private in Montoursville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In memory of her husband, Juanita requested bag pipes play Amazing Grace at the cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made to the altar guild or social services of Pine Street U.M.C. 441 Pine St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

