Cogan Station -- S. Jane Strasburg, 93, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully Sunday, May 23, 2021 at home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, David L. Strasburg on September 3, 2020.

Born September 6, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clark H. and Grace K. (Lynch) Waltz.

Jane was a manager at Arby’s for several years and was also employed by Invisible Minnow Rig. She was a member of Warrensville Baptist Church where she loved to sing. Jane enjoyed gardening and babysitting her grandchildren and nieces.

Surviving are her daughter, Grace Taylor (Arnold) of Cogan Station; three grandchildren, Mackensie Polys (Samuel), Amber Mazzante, and Jesse Taylor (Kathleen); four great-grandchildren, Jesse, Braedon, Alexander and Abigail; a brother, Theodore J. Waltz of Cogan Station; a sister, Glenair Eva Snyder of Montoursville; several nieces, nephews; and a special caregiver and friend, Shelly Bilbay.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four siblings, William and Joseph Waltz, Edna Quigel and Bessie Bennett.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Jane’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.