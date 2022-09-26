Lock Haven — Ryan Michael Miller, 33, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, September 23, 2022.

Born June 21, 1989 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Lee and Tracie Miller.

Ryan was a 2007 graduate of Central Mountain High School.

He worked hard to achieve the rank of Harley-Davidson Master Tech and put his skills to work at #1 Cycle Center, Centre Hall.

He was a member of the Lock Haven Dart League.

Ryan loved Harleys as well as racing at Clinton County Speedway.

He was an avid Michigan and Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

Most special to Ryan was his daughter, Jetta, whom he adored. Prior to his passing, he was able to fulfill her dream by taking her to the most magical place on Earth, Disney World.

To know Ryan was to love Ryan. His humorous yet compassionate personality could light up any room.

In addition to his father, Lee Miller (Kathleen Bohl) of Lock Haven and daughter, Jetta Miller of Lock Haven, he is survived by his sister, Dr. Elizabeth (Adam) Hinton of Etters; his brother, Steven (Michelle) Miller of Mill Hall; and his nieces and nephew: Natalie, Parker and Kennedy Hinton and Kaitlyn Miller.

Along with his mother, Tracie Miller, he was preceded in death by his Pap and Memaw, Richard and Betty Foster and a niece, Faith Leigh Hinton.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa. 17745. Private inurnment will take place at Swissdale Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions on behalf of Ryan will be placed in a trust for his daughter, Jetta. Please make checks payable to the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

