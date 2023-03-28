Jersey Shore, Pa. — Ryan Lee Daniels, 34, of Jersey Shore passed away in Loganton on Saturday, March 25, 2023 as a result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

He was born January 16, 1989 in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Ryan had a lengthy career in the oil field, currently being employed by Excel Site Rentals, LLC. Over the years, he was blessed with many co-workers who became his “Oil Field Family.”

He loved golfing and visited the golf course every chance he had. He also enjoyed hunting.

Ryan will be remembered for his huge heart for others, caring spirit, bright smile, jokes and great personality.

Surviving is his father, Everett Lee Daniels of Tennessee; mother, Karen Diane Maxwell of Tennessee; step-father, Chester “CC” Maxwell of Tennessee; a sister, Alexis Maxwell of Tennessee; and his fiancé, Inica Spicer of Jersey Shore and her son, Zayden Slaterbeck - whom he loved as his own.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Sparta, Tennessee.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

