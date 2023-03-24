Montgomery, Pa. — Ryan Jay Stout, 42, of Montgomery died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 12, 1980 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lori L. (Peck) Stout and Thomas R. Stout, of Montgomery. On July 30, 2005, he married the former Danielle Harstead, who survives. Together they celebrated 17 years of marriage.

Ryan was a 1999 graduate of Montgomery High School. He attended the Pennsylvania College of Technology while employed at Jersey Shore Steel, where he worked in maintenance for 14 years. Most recently Ryan worked at Kidron, Montgomery.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Ryan was the World’s Best Dad.

Surviving in addition to his wife and father are one daughter, Holly Stout and her fiancé, Garrett Shipton, of Montgomery; one son, Jakob Stout, of Montgomery; a brother, Scott T. Stout, of Montgomery; and mother-in-law, Susan Rucker, of West Virginia.

In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Jay and Aldine Peck and paternal grandparents, Frank and Wanda Stout.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Clinton Baptist Church, 60 Warren Street, Montgomery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or to the Lycoming County United Way, One W. Third St., Suite 208, Williamsport, PA 17701 or online at www.lcuw.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Stout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

