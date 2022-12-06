Blanchard, Pa. — Ryan Andrew Dullen, 36, of Blanchard passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Howard.

Born September 14, 1986 in Lock Haven, he was a son of Andrew W. and Debra Dullen Lucas.

Ryan was a 2004 graduate of Central Mountain High School.

In the past, Ryan worked at Haywood’s on the Green as well as Nicholas Meats. Most recently, he was employed as an in-home caregiver.

Ryan was a jokester, always playing pranks on others. Even more so, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He loved fishing and going on mountain rides as well as playing video games, interacting on social media, and drawing.

Ryan also enjoyed watching professional wrestling.

Most of all, he loved people. He kept in touch with many of his childhood friends - too many to name - and family. He always took pride in helping to care for his family, especially Jolean, Katelyne, and Shayna. He especially cherished the time he spent with his daughters, who were his life.

In addition to his mother, Debra Dullen Lucas, he is survived by his daughters: Adonikah Lynn, Cheyenne Lynn, Aubri Lynn, and RyLynn Gail Dullen; siblings: Drew (Carole) Lucas, Christopher Dullen (Mackenzie Geyer) and Jolean Lucas (James); aunts and uncles: Dana (Earl) Keith, Darla Dullen and Lee Myers; niece and nephew, Makayla and Kyle Mincer; cousins: Nick Keith, Clint Gehret, Katelyne Gehret and Shayna Dullen; second cousins, Parker Gehret and Riddalee Rayn Dullen; and good friend and mother of Adonikah, Kayona.

Along with his father, Andrew W. Lucas, who passed away in 2021, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Ellery Lucas II as well as his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Judy Jaskowak.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Beech Creek Wesleyan Church, 217 Main St., Beech Creek with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the church on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Dullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

