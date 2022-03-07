Montoursville -- Ruth V. (Wyland) Swank, 90, of Montoursville passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on July 17, 1931 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Grace (Smith) Wyland. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1949 and had worked for the U.S. Postal Service as Post Master in the Nisbet Office until her retirement. She was a member of the former First Baptist Church in Williamsport where she had served on several boards. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, deer watching, gardening, and loved taking “Sunday drives.”

Ruth is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline K. Whiteman (Jeffrey) of Montoursville; three grandchildren, James F. West of Montoursville, J. Tyler Thompson (Leslie) of Muncy, and Zachary C. Thompson of Williamsport; two great-grandchildren, Krissa McCarty (Rusty) of Montoursville and Zoey Thompson of Williamsport; two great great-grandchildren, Kaydence McCarty and Virginia McCarty; and one brother, Luke F. Wyland (Carol) of S. Williamsport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William P. Kennedy; her second husband, Curtis R. Swank; one son, Bradford P. Kennedy; one daughter, Kristie K. Young; one brother, David D. Wyland; and one sister, Audrey L. (Stepp) Smith.

There will be a public visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport, where the funeral will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

