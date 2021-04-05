Williamsport -- Ruth U. Pile, 92, of Williamsport died peacefully on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born March 1, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of S. Gibson and Grace (Aderhold) Updegraff. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Frank E. Pile, Sr. on Jan. 14, 2007, and a son Lee U. Pile on Feb. 16, 2003.

Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Williamsport High School and served in the Navy Reserves. She worked many years as a travel agent for Liberty Travel, a job she so dearly enjoyed. Ruth was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling and playing cards.

Surviving are a son Frank E. Pile, Jr. (Karen) of Williamsport, a daughter -in -law Catherine M. Pile of Williamsport, three grandchildren Jennifer Pile of Pikesville, Maryland, Brandon Pile (Kelsey) of Mechanicsburg, and Carla Pile of Beachwood, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the caregivers in the Memory Care Unit of the Williamsport Home for their compassionate care they gave Ruth over the last four years and suggest memorial contributions in her name be made to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

