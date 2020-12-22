Lock Haven -- Ruth Slavin Winton, 91, of 220 E. Hillside Dr., Lock Haven, passed away December 20, 2020 at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

She was born in Williamsport, Pa. October 24, 1929 to the late John and Bertha Slavin. Ruth was married to David P. Winton, who preceded her in death on August 22, 2012.

Ruth was a member of the Immaculate Conception Holy Spirit Church in Lock Haven. She worked at Penn State University in the athletic department, the Agway store in Mill Hall, and most recently the former Weaver & Probst Men's store in Lock Haven.

Survivors include a daughter; Stephanie (George) Maciag of Allentown and a son; David M. (Mary Margaret) Winton of Lock Haven.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials can be made to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Rd. Lock Haven.

