Loyalsock -- It is with the heaviest hearts that we share on Friday, January 21, 2022, Ruth Ramona (Way) Lesko, 81, of Loyalsock left her earthly home to meet her Lord and Savior with open arms. How she has missed her beloved husband of 60 years, John Andrew Lesko, who has been preparing her heavenly home since December 5, 2019.

Her earthly journey started on April 11, 1940 as the daughter of William T. Sr., and Helen Jane (Powell) Way. She had a glorious childhood and was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1958.

Throughout her 81 years of life, she was honored to cook for Meals on Wheels and St. Anthony’s Soup Kitchen, retiring in 1990. Ruth attended Quiggleville United Methodist Church for 47 years and recently joined the Christian Church at Cogan Station where she and her husband were actively involved. Ruth enjoyed word searches, being in the comforts of her home, coloring, spending time at the family cabin in Bradford County and fishing in the Susquehanna.

Above all else, Ruth supported her husband, guided her children, encouraged her grandchildren, adored her great-grandchildren and treasured the time she was able to spend with them.

She leaves behind two precious daughters, Michele Marie Merrill, of Williamsport, and Christine Renee Sneeringer (Frank), of New Oxford; grandchildren, Melissa Astin (Samson), William Goodell (Asia), Madeline Stradley, Matthew Zuber, Travis Zuber, Kirsten and Josh Sneeringer; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; four brothers, Bob, Rick, Ron and Dave Way; a sister Ann Rush; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents she was greeted at the gate by two infant children, a grandson, Brice Goodell, three sisters and four brothers. Oh what love to be welcomed by as she left her earthly home for her heavenly home to join those who’ve waited for her.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ruth will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27 at the Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church on Thursday. Interment with her husband John will follow in the Christian Church at Cogan Station Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s name may be made to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

