South Williamsport -- Ruth P. Fornwalt, 93, formerly of South Williamsport, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born April 6, 1927 in Millville, she was a daughter of George and Katherine (Criswell) Gower.

Ruth retired from Wundies after 45 years and then worked 17 years in the cafeteria of Loyalsock School District. Never one to sit down, she worked many years cleaning Newberry Church of Christ, would grow and make catnip to sell, and was always finding something to keep her busy. Ruth enjoyed traveling and baking her favorites: Texas sheet cake, peanut butter fudge, and banana bread. She was a member of Newberry Church of Christ.

Surviving are two daughters, Darlene L. Beach (Gary Gardner) of Williamsport, and Charlotte I. Borowski (Paul) of Williamsport, six grandchildren Lynnae, Melissa, Andrea, Jody, Wendy, and Jeremy, 10 great grandchildren, and three siblings Leroy “Tiny” Gower of Salona, Richard Gower of Jersey Shore, and Lois Mosso of Cogan Station.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years Harry Wilson in 1991, second husband of 18 years John A. Fornwalt in 2013, a son Edward H. Wilson on Dec. 23, 2019, a son-in-law Gary Beach, an infant granddaughter Jennifer, and seven siblings Ralph, Donald, Harold, and Harry Gower, Vera Bilby, Shirley Eck, and Wilda Hamman

A private visitation will be held at Sanders Mortuary to be mindful of Covid-19 restrictions. All are invited for a public graveside service to honor Ruth’s life to be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Salladasburg Cemetery, Chestnut Grove Road, Salladasburg.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Ciccarelli and the entire staff of the Williamsport Home for the exceptional care Ruth received while she was there.

Online condolences and a recording of the graveside service (held on Saturday) can be found under Ruth’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.